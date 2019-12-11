'Panipat' box office Report day 5: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt's periodic drama continues its poor run

Director Ashutosh Gowarikar's magnum opus Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt, on Tuesday continued its poor run at the box office.

The epic war drama based on the Third Battle of Panipat in which Arjun is playing the role of Maratha warrior, Sadashiv Rao Bhau, and Sanjay is essaying Afghan king, Ahmad Shah Abdali managed to mint Rs. 2.25 crore at the box office on its first Tuesday post-release.

According to the reports in Boxofficeindia.com, the film has collected Rs. 22.25 crore from five days.

Here is the day-wise breakup of Panipat box office:

Friday - 4,00,00,000 approx

Saturday - 6,00,00,000 approx

Sunday - 7,50,00,000 approx

Monday - 2,50,00,000 approx

Tuesday - 2,25,00,000 approx

TOTAL - 22,25,00,000 approx

It seems like even the stellar performances by its lead actors could not change the fate of the film and it fizzled out in many states in India including Maharashtra.

Panipat recently was also in the news after facing backlash in Rajasthan due to 'wrong facts' being projected in the film.

Talking about the controversies that the film has been dragged into since its release on December 6, 2019, leading actor Arjun opened up to IANS and said, "The only thing I know is our film takes place 20 years after the time of 'Bajirao Mastani' time. So, we have pretty much followed the timeline and there has been an entire film made on 'Bajirao Mastani'. I don't where we could have gone wrong."

(All Box Office collections via Box Office India)