'Panipat' Box Office report day 3: Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's movie shows better weekend trend than 'Pagalpanti'

Headlines

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms in Sangli school

G20 Summit in Delhi: Retailers' body asks AAP govt to reconsider total shutdown from September 8-10

Tejashwi Yadav summoned by Gujarat court in defamation case over 'only Gujaratis can be thugs' remark

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms in Sangli school

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

8 Benefits of consuming honey with warm water

8 villains from Indian web series loved by audience

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 400 crore at the box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reflects on remarkable 183 run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012

Watch world champion Neeraj Chopra's touching gesture for Pak's Arshad Nadeem, both share Indian tricolour

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shadab Khan strongly reacts to Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli' remark

Gulshan Devaiah says he was skeptical about playing 'bad guy' killer Char Cut Aatmaram in Guns & Gulaabs | Exclusive

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

Ayushmann Khurrana gets emotional after Dream Girl 2 success: 'I wish my father could...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Panipat' Box Office report day 3: Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's movie shows better weekend trend than 'Pagalpanti'

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat showed a poor trend over the first weekend, even if the Box Office collections were better than Pagalpanti

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 03:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arjun Kapoor's film Panipat continued its poor streak even over the weekend. Considering the movie is a war film, it showed growth on Sunday but Panipat did not stand up to good Box Office numbers, in order to count the film as successful.

Minting Rs. 7.50 crore on Sunday, the total collections of Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt's movie Panipat was Rs. 17.50 crore. The movie worked well in Mumbai, Nizam and Andhra. It minted Rs. 8 crore overall from Mumbai. Meanwhile, Nizam and Andhra contributed to approximately Rs. 1.50 crore.

Panipat, even though poor, has managed to score a better Box Office number than John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela's Pagalpanti, which could be considered the biggest flop of 2019. Overall, Panipat saw a good weekend trend and is expected to perform well over the weekday too, considering it performs better than day 1 business.

Here's the day-wise breakup of Panipat Box Office:

Friday - 4,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 6,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 7,50,00,000 apprx

Total - 17,50,00,000 apprx

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 and Emraan Hashmi-Sobhita Dhulipalia-Rishi Kapoor's The Body will give the movie some competition after Friday. If Panipat can survive that, it probably has no chance of standing at the Box Office for another week since Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 would release in the week after Mardaani 2.

 

(All Box Office collections via Box Office India)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

Rakshabandhan 2023: Rakhi on August 30 and 31? Shubh muhurat, puja timing, significance, more

Zika Virus, Dengue, Chikungunya: What is the difference between symptoms

Rajasthan: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota; 22nd case this year

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE