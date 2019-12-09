'Panipat' Box Office report day 3: Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's movie shows better weekend trend than 'Pagalpanti'

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat showed a poor trend over the first weekend, even if the Box Office collections were better than Pagalpanti

Arjun Kapoor's film Panipat continued its poor streak even over the weekend. Considering the movie is a war film, it showed growth on Sunday but Panipat did not stand up to good Box Office numbers, in order to count the film as successful.

Minting Rs. 7.50 crore on Sunday, the total collections of Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt's movie Panipat was Rs. 17.50 crore. The movie worked well in Mumbai, Nizam and Andhra. It minted Rs. 8 crore overall from Mumbai. Meanwhile, Nizam and Andhra contributed to approximately Rs. 1.50 crore.

Panipat, even though poor, has managed to score a better Box Office number than John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela's Pagalpanti, which could be considered the biggest flop of 2019. Overall, Panipat saw a good weekend trend and is expected to perform well over the weekday too, considering it performs better than day 1 business.

Here's the day-wise breakup of Panipat Box Office:

Friday - 4,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 6,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 7,50,00,000 apprx

Total - 17,50,00,000 apprx

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 and Emraan Hashmi-Sobhita Dhulipalia-Rishi Kapoor's The Body will give the movie some competition after Friday. If Panipat can survive that, it probably has no chance of standing at the Box Office for another week since Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 would release in the week after Mardaani 2.

(All Box Office collections via Box Office India)