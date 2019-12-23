'Panga' trailer: Kangana Ranaut as Jaya makes proud comeback as national-level kabaddi player in this inspirational film

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's one of the most anticipated films, Panga is out. With this film, the actor marks her first collaboration with filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. In Panga, Kangana plays the role of a national-level Kabaddi player, who then becomes a ticket seller, a wife and also a mother to a young son. The trailer is truly inspirational and Kangana once again proves that she is indeed a talented actor this nation has.

Panga trailer starts with Kangana playing for the national and then scene switches to she sleeping alongside her husband played by Jassi Gill, who gets a kick thanks to the kabaddi player she was. The trailer also shows her son who is adorable and the apple of his parents' eyes. We also see how Kangana decides to become the national Kabaddi player once again and with her determination and support from the family she gains that confidence. Her son is the biggest support who says, 'Why 32 can't be an age for a comeback?'

The trailer also gives glimpses of Richa Chadda who plays Kangana's best friend and mother played by Neena Gupta.

Check out the trailer below:

Panga challenges the stereotypes which Indian middle-class women face and overcome with pride.

The film is produced by Fox Star Studios and the music is given by trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Panga is all set to hit the screens on January 24, 2020 and will be clashing with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.