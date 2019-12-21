'Panga' New Poster: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta pose as an unconventional, happy family

Kangana has always been an actor to look out for, especially for the kind of films or projects she associates herself with.

The actress commands a commendable fan following who is all waiting for her next film Panga in which she will step into the shoes of a Kabaddi player.

The shooting of the film began in November last year and a few days back the makers of the film also announced the trailer release date.

The trailer of the film will be released on December 23. A few days back, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had also announced that the release date for the film is January 24, 2020.

Today Kangana's team released a new poster for the film featuring Kangana, Jassie Gill, a child actor who plays their son, and Neena Gupta all sitting on a sofa of what appears to be a typical middle-class Indian home. All the people in the frame are laughing.

The poster came with a caption, “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Inki family ki kahani hum sab se judi hai. **Trailer out on 23rd December 2019**."

Panga also stars Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the trailer date of the film was announced right after Remo D'Souza released the trailer of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D which will lock horns with Kangana's Panga.

Street Dancer 3D and Panga both belong to different genres and it would be exciting to see how they fare at the Box Office after the release.