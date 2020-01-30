'Panga' Box Office Report Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no progress on first Wednesday

Box office collections of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Panga' is out.

Kangana Ranaut's latest outing Panga, though critically acclaimed is unable to mint the money at the box office. The film made Rs 20 crore on Friday as per reports in Box Office India, while Taran Adarsh had minted that it made Rs 2.70 crore. Now, the reports of Wednesday's collections are out and the film is continuing to be on the low end of the box office collections.

Taran tweeted, "#Panga is steady on the lower side... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 19.83 cr. #India biz."

Check it out below:

While trading website reported on Wednesday the details which read as -

Friday - Rs 2 crore

Saturday - Rs 4.25 crore

Sunday - Rs 5.50 crore approx

Monday - Rs 1.25 crore approx

Tuesday - Rs 1.20 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 14.20 crore approx

Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin. In the film, Kangana plays the role of former Indian captain of Kabaddi team, who makes a comeback to the game at the age of 32.

Ashwiny had revealed that she has drawn inspirations from her real-life for Panga and Kangana also had said that the film is based on the filmmaker's life. Along with Ashwiny, Panga is written by Nikhil Mehrotra and additional screenplay and dialogues are given by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.