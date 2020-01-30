'Panga' Box Office Report Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no progress on first Wednesday

Headlines

Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

Makers of Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move court against CBFC demanding 21 cuts, judge may watch film

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, NCP bags 7 berths

What is phone call anxiety? 5 signs of this rare disorder

Gen Z watches Andaz Apna Apna: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan’s 'flop' comedy from 1994 would be a blockbuster today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

Makers of Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move court against CBFC demanding 21 cuts, judge may watch film

What is phone call anxiety? 5 signs of this rare disorder

8 takeaways from Akshay Kumar's diet and fitness

10 health benefits of roasted chana 

When is the best time to drink water?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Tamannaah Bhatia confirms dating Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal's Kandahar to release in India on June 16 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 13

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Voting hit by violence; At least 9 killed as BJP, TMC trade charges

DNA: Death toll in Odisha train accident rises to 238; PM Modi to visit accident site

Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

Makers of Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move court against CBFC demanding 21 cuts, judge may watch film

Gen Z watches Andaz Apna Apna: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan’s 'flop' comedy from 1994 would be a blockbuster today

HomeBollywood

bollywood

'Panga' Box Office Report Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no progress on first Wednesday

Box office collections of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Panga' is out.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 04:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut's latest outing Panga, though critically acclaimed is unable to mint the money at the box office. The film made Rs 20 crore on Friday as per reports in Box Office India, while Taran Adarsh had minted that it made Rs 2.70 crore. Now, the reports of Wednesday's collections are out and the film is continuing to be on the low end of the box office collections.

Taran tweeted, "#Panga is steady on the lower side... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 19.83 cr. #India biz."

Check it out below:

While trading website reported on Wednesday the details which read as -

Friday - Rs 2 crore

Saturday - Rs 4.25 crore

Sunday - Rs 5.50 crore approx

Monday - Rs 1.25 crore approx

Tuesday - Rs 1.20 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 14.20 crore approx

Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin. In the film, Kangana plays the role of former Indian captain of Kabaddi team, who makes a comeback to the game at the age of 32.

Ashwiny had revealed that she has drawn inspirations from her real-life for Panga and Kangana also had said that the film is based on the filmmaker's life. Along with Ashwiny, Panga is written by Nikhil Mehrotra and additional screenplay and dialogues are given by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar: Bald groom's wig-clad wedding turns violent as truth gets unveiled, watch

Home renovation loan: Banks provide loan to upgrade old house; know eligibility, tax exemption and interest rates

WI vs IND, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma completes 3,500 runs in Test cricket

Meet the Chennai woman who is first woman to head Indian unicorn, was richest self-made millionaire of India

Meet Trinetra Haldar, Karnataka's first trans woman doctor, quit medicine for acting and will star in Made In Heaven 2

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE