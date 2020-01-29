Headlines

Bollywood

mumbai

'Panga' box office collection: Kangana Ranaut starrer continues its poor run at theatres, heading towards debacle

Panga should be able to cross the 20 crore net mark and 25 crore net if it is being ambitious as there are no major releases this week, reports say.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2020, 09:11 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill starrer Panga's first Tuesday earnings are no better than those of Monday as the film collected 1.20 crore net which takes its total to a little above 14 crore net and the week's total to 16.50 crore net range. According to a report in Box Office India, Panga should be able to cross the 20 crore net mark and 25 crore net if it is being ambitious as there are no major releases this week. 

However, it would be a miracle if the film crosses the 30 crore mark at the box office. The report also suggests that given its current standing, Panga is heading for a similar business as Saand Ki Aankh. The three films namely Saand Ki Aankh, Chhapaak, and Panga might be good but with hardly any target audience, clashing with three other big films is bound to impact the business. Reports suggest that there could still be some hope alive for the Kangana Ranaut starrer as it could hold well over the weekdays at low levels, however, with hardly anything on the board, it is going to be a struggle to go anywhere. 

Here are the collections of Panga to date. 

Friday - 2,00,00,000

Saturday - 4,25,00,000

Sunday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 1,25,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 1,20,00,000 apprx

 

TOTAL - 13,00,00,000 apprx

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. It released on January 24 and locked horns with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. 

