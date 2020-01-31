'Panga' box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's film performs worse than Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill starrer Panga had a dull first week as it collected 16.50 crore net and this figure is 10 crores less than what Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak earned. According to a report in Box Office India, the film was struggling from the start and there was initially hope when it got a huge growth on day two, however, even good word of mouth publicity couldn't save the film from a poor performance at the box office.

Reports suggest that there was a chance for the film if it could have recovered from its first-day collection on Monday by 20-25% but it fell around 40% which meant lights out. The target for the film now is to cross the 25 crore net mark as reaching the 30 crore net mark seems pretty impossible. The film could hold well over the weekdays at low levels but with hardly anything on the board, it is going to be a struggle to go anywhere.

Here are the collections of Panga to date.

Friday - 2,00,00,000

Saturday - 4,25,00,000

Sunday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 1,25,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 1,20,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 1,20,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 1,10,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 16,50,00,000 apprx

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. It released on January 24 and locked horns with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D which couldn't create any magic on the box office either courtesy of poor script.