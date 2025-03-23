Durgesh expressed his disappointment with the industry's bias, questioning why his years of struggle and hard work went unnoticed for so long.

Since his breakthrough in Imtiaz Ali's Highway to gaining popularity as Banrakas in Panchayat, Durgesh Kumar, the National School Drama (NSD) alumni, has gained confidence and financial stability. However, despite his increased recognition, he has been offered brief roles, lasting 5-10 days, without any substantial or meaningful work. Although he understands that mass publicity is essential for securing roles, the immense popularity of Panchayat has ironically led to a scarcity of opportunities, leaving him feeling disappointed and unfulfilled.

"Despite my experience, I still need to approach casting directors and plead for work. The process of securing work is daunting, and the industry doesn't operate on merit," Durgesh lamented that the industry remains inaccessible to talented individuals in an exclusive interview with DNA India.



Following his popularity in Panchayat, with the 'Binod dekh rahe ho' one-liner, Durgesh eagerly awaits new projects. "Now, I should be approached for roles. I'm not looking for lead roles. I'd be content with character roles, like the hero's brother, friend, or brother-in-law. These are the kinds of roles I aspire to, not grand or starring roles, but I'm not even getting those opportunities,” he said.

Having struggled for around 25 years, Durgesh still finds it perplexing. “The people who give us work do so based on merit. We don't have the burden or privilege of having influential parents; they offer work only after appreciating it, which is how I landed Panchayat. I invested as much time in learning as others spent basking in stardom."

Durgesh expressed his disappointment with the industry's bias, questioning why his years of struggle and hard work went unnoticed for so long. "It's puzzling to me that acclaimed filmmakers like Vikram Bhatt and Imtiaz Ali recognized my talent, yet other filmmakers and producers like Dharma, Excel Entertainment and Yash Raj like production houses haven't reached out," he said. He shared his frustration that despite his success in Panchayat, he hasn't received a single audition opportunity in the past one and a half years.

Despite the influx of fresh faces, the cinema industry remains stagnant, failing to reach its full potential. Durgesh weighed in on this issue, saying, "Talent can emerge from anywhere, and it's essential to recognise and provide opportunities to deserving individuals for the industry to truly grow. However, the current trend of numerous star kids being launched every other day is overwhelming, leaving one to wonder if audiences will even notice them.”

Panchayat has garnered a cult following, resonating deeply with audiences across generations and demographics, thanks to its relatable content. Durgesh feels the show's success is the collaborative efforts of talented individuals who worked together with limited resources. "Talented individuals came together to create something special, despite limited financial resources. Their hard work and dedication paid off, as the audience loved the show. We're now gearing up for our fourth season, and the show's massive success has paved the way for other rural-themed shows like Dupahiya and Gram Chikitsalaya."

The benchmark set by Panchayat remains unmatched, and Durgesh attributed this to the team's vast experience. He explained, “The show had me who brought 25 years of learning to the table, Ashok Pathak, who contributed his 30 years of expertise, and Jeetendra, a seasoned actor. If we had instead cast a star, the show wouldn't have been the same."

Meanwhile, Durgesh was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Tumko Meri Kasam, which also stars Adah Sharma, Anupam Kher and Esha Deol among others. The film was released on March 21, 2025.