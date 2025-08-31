Pallavi Joshi says she couldn't sleep at night after shooting riot scene in The Bengal Files: 'It haunts you because...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni spotted playing golf in casual get-together with close friends - See pic

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh shines again as India survive late scare to beat Japan 3-2, take top spot in Pool A

'This is the real man': Husband dances to cheer wife in labour, wholesome hospital video wins Internet

Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an effortless look

Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar Rao in Shahid: 'An actor was born'

Top 5 Bollywood dance face-offs including Pinga, Dola Re Dola and more that still rule our hearts

Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos flopped: 'He stopped...'

From Allu Arjun To Vijay Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna’s most loved on-screen pairings

‘Cute Ganesh thief’: Little boy refuses to let go of Lord Ganesha idol, viral video leaves netizens smiling; WATCH

'No shoulder to cry on': Former India coach recalls Mohammed Siraj’s painful stay in 'five-star jail' hotel room after father’s passing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
MS Dhoni spotted playing golf in casual get-together with close friends - See pic

MS Dhoni spotted playing golf in casual get-together with close friends

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh shines again as India survive late scare to beat Japan 3-2, take top spot in Pool A

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh shines again as India survive late scare

Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an effortless look

Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an e

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Pallavi Joshi says she couldn't sleep at night after shooting riot scene in The Bengal Files: 'It haunts you because...'

The Bengal Files presents one of the darkest chapters of India, when people were brutally killed on the Direct Action Day in Kolkata on August 16, 1946.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 04:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pallavi Joshi says she couldn't sleep at night after shooting riot scene in The Bengal Files: 'It haunts you because...'
Pallavi Joshi on The Bengal Files
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film The Bengal Files, has revealed the details of the logistics of a gory scene from the film’s shoot. The scene in question portrays the after-effects of a riot in the undivided Bengal back in the day. The actress-producer spoke with IANS at the residence during the promotions of the film, and shared how the team shot the scene with dummy bodies, and prosthetic blood yet it was very taxing to shoot.

She said, "We have heard that there were hundreds of people, thousands of people who were killed, but to actually show them in those many numbers was so overwhelming. And we had a lot of dummy bodies, but then there were a lot of live actors also, or all our extras, who were playing bodies, and then they had to be blackened, and then blood was like literally poured with buckets all over them."

"We are still technically doing everything correctly. We were so consumed in the process, thinking, 'This wound is not looking real enough.' And you apply yourself there, but once the shooting is done, when the day is done, when you come back home, and when you lie down in the bed, and then when you go back to realize what you have achieved through the day. All those images that come back, they haunt you because you realize that what you have just shot and that, 'Oh I have been so creative', all of it has actually happened with people. And the number of dead bodies we've shown, those many people actually died. So when these things hit you, they really hit you, and you can't sleep at night", she concluded

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files is based on the Direct Action Day, which took place on August 16, 1946. It presents the events of one of the darkest chapters of India, when people were brutally killed following riots in Kolkata. The Direct Action Day riots sparked off several riots between Muslims and Hindus/Sikhs in Noakhali, Bihar, and Punjab. Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, The film is a worldwide release by Zee Studios, and will clash with Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 on September 5, 2025.

READ | Ranvir Shorey reveals why he rejected Tiger Zinda Hai, says he did Tiger 3 in anger

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...
Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Offi
'Trump is Dead' rumours debunked, President spotted in white polo T-shirt, MAGA hat en route to...
'Trump is Dead' rumours debunked, President spotted in white polo T-shirt...
Param Sundari actress Janhvi Kapoor looks uncomfortable while seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, fans say 'no amount of money...'
Param Sundari actress Janhvi Kapoor looks uncomfortable while seeking blessings
Anjali Raghav bashes Pawan Singh for inappropriately touching her waist, announces exit from Bhojpuri industry: Watch
Anjali Raghav bashes Pawan Singh for inappropriately touching her waist
American economist decodes Donald Trump tariffs and BRICS alternative, says 'US acting as world's tough guy against…’
American economist decodes Donald Trump tariffs and BRICS alternative, says 'US
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE