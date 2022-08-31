Pallavi Joshi reacts to filmmakers opposing The Kashmir Files for Oscars, says 'you keep your narrative...'

Pallavi Joshi- The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files producer and director Vivek Agnihotri's wife Pallavi Joshi has opened up about her film being considered for India's submission for the Oscars. After earning huge at the box office, TKF has been considered in the race for representing India at the Oscars. However, there are filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Dylan Mohan Gray, who have shown their discontent about the film being considered for the prestigious honour.

However, now Pallavi has opened up on the controversy, and she summarised that she doesn't really care about it. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Joshi added that they have spent 4 years making The Kashmir Files, and the film is like her child, and she doesn't like her child to be called names. "At this stage, if someone tells you your son can become the President of the US, you do feel good. Similarly, when someone says your film should go to the Oscars, I feel really happy," Pallavi added.

The actress further shared her opinion on the discontent of other filmmakers about her film, and said, "Because the film also makes a political statement, a lot of people who do not agree with that politics will oppose it. That’s fine to have differing opinions. That’s what democracy is all about. But an award is about cinematic merit, its cinematic excellence and flaws. Judge the film accordingly. But do so only on its cinematic merit. That is my only request. Don’t bring in any other thing there.” Joshi added that if they make it to the Oscars, she will be ecstatic. And, if it doesn’t, it wasn’t meant to be. Joshi added that there will be a jury, which will analyse films.

At last, Joshi lashed out at people who pointed out TKF as propaganda, or having an ulterior narrative, and said, "I really don’t care what people say. What do I say to those who haven’t watched the film? Why did nobody say we are banking on someone’s tragedy when we started the film four years ago? We have gone to people’s homes and heard their tragic stories. I have lived with that pain for four years." Joshi continued, "Firstly, we didn’t make the film for the Kashmiri Pandit community. They already know what’s happened to them. They wanted the world to know too and hence, this film was made. So, when we are telling a story about somebody who has been mercilessly butchered and your take is that we are making money off someone’s tears, then so be it. You keep your narrative and I’ll keep mine and we will coexist in the same country.”



