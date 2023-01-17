Pallavi Joshi injured after out-of-control vehicle hits her on sets of Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War

Credit: Pallavi Joshi/Instagram

Popular filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who made headlines with his film The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher and his wife Pallavi Joshi, is now busy with his next production, The Vaccine War. Pallavi Joshi, who is the national award-winning actress, is also playing a crucial role in the film.

Unfortunately, according to unit sources, the actress suffered an injury on the sets of The Vaccine War while shooting in Hyderabad. Sources at the location told that a vehicle lost control and hit the actress. Inspite of the injury, she completed her shot and then went for treatment at a local hospital, where she is reported to be doing well.

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri's next film The Vaccine War is based on India's fight against Covid-19. After Anupam Kher was revealed to be the first actor in the cast, the filmmaker announced that Sapthami Gowda has joined the film on Friday, January 13.

The actress gained nationwide recognition after starring in Kantara, last year's other blockbuster film, which was directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. For Sapthami, it was her second film after making her acting debut in the 2019 Kannada crime drama Popcorn Monkey Tiger.

The Hate Story director took to his Twitter and wrote, "At @i_ambuddha, we are so happy to cast one of India’s youngest and super talented actor @gowda_sapthami in #TheVaccineWar. Our aim is to give a platform to all talented actors from all across India." The actress also tweeted, "I’m glad and excited to be a part of this project! Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity". Quote-tweeting her, Vivek wrote, "Welcome Sapthami. Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts."

Talking about the immense love that the actress received for Kantara, she told DNA India, "It feels overwhelming sometimes because I never expected this to ever happen in my career so early. It's still very difficult to digest and I am still taking it all in but I am really happy and really, really proud that I got to be part of this film. Today, when it has reached this scale, I am very grateful actually." (With inputs from IANS)

