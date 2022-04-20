Palak Tiwari breaks silence on why she hid her face on being clicked with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan/File photo

TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who became an overnight sensation after her debut music video Bijlee Bijlee became a rage, has finally opened up about the viral video in which she was seen hiding her face as the paps clicked photos of her with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Mentioning that Ibrahim and she are good friends, Palak said that she was it was actually her mom Shweta Tiwari from whom she was trying to hide her face.

In an interaction with RJ and host Siddharth Kannan, Palak Tiwari, while speaking about the viral video said, "I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 's**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you bl***y liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else."

READ: Bijlee Bijlee star Palak Tiwari's glamorous photos in black gown leave fans drooling

Speaking about Ibrahim, Palak said, "We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all."

She added, "It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. But it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it."

It was in January 2022, when Palak and Ibrahim were spotted hanging out together at a Mumbai restaurant. As soon as the star kids left the restaurants, the paps tailed them and clicked photos that immediately went viral. In the said photos and videos, Palak was seen hiding her face from the paps which led to speculations that Ibrahim and she were dating.

In her latest interview, Palak clearly stated that she is single, citing she has realised that boys are too much.

On the work front, she will be seen making her Bollywood debut with the horror-thriller Rosie The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Mishra, opposite Vivek Oberoi.