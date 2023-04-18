Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Palak Tiwari reveals how Shweta Tiwari reacts to her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aryan Khan

Palak Tiwari reveals her mother Shweta Tiwari's reaction when she sees her dating news with Aryan Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Palak Tiwari reveals how Shweta Tiwari reacts to her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aryan Khan
Credit: Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Kha-Aryan Khan fanpages/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak, who is going to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, often makes headlines because of her dating rumours. Earlier, she was linked with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In her recent interview, Palak reacted to these dating rumours and revealed how her mom Shweta Tiwari reacts to these dating rumours. While speaking to ETimes, she said, “She often wonders, ‘Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?’. When she sees these dating rumours, she sends me the links and asks me things like ‘Who is this or where did this come from? ‘And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai (There’s nothing going on because genuinely there is no one in my life). It is just my mother, my brother and me.”

She added, “We have that basic trust in each other, which is the prerequisite in any relationship and we value it extremely,” she added. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when Palak Tiwari was asked to share her feelings about meeting Aryan Khan, the actress said, “He is a very sweet guy. He is exactly how he seems like. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that. He’s a very sweet guy, very nice, and quite a good guy. He’s always on his own at parties. He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy.”

The actress also revealed that she and Aryan Khan has very similar personality and said, “After exchanging pleasantries, he tends to retreat to a quiet corner. His enigmatic personality is part of his charm and makes him all the more charming. I am also not very good at socializing. I will only be with the two-three girls that I know at parties. “

Read: Palak Tiwari opens up on dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, says, ‘it is a part of the profession…’

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 668 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.