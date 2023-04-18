Palak Tiwari reveals how Shweta Tiwari reacts to her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aryan Khan

Credit: Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Kha-Aryan Khan fanpages/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak, who is going to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, often makes headlines because of her dating rumours. Earlier, she was linked with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In her recent interview, Palak reacted to these dating rumours and revealed how her mom Shweta Tiwari reacts to these dating rumours. While speaking to ETimes, she said, “She often wonders, ‘Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?’. When she sees these dating rumours, she sends me the links and asks me things like ‘Who is this or where did this come from? ‘And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai (There’s nothing going on because genuinely there is no one in my life). It is just my mother, my brother and me.”

She added, “We have that basic trust in each other, which is the prerequisite in any relationship and we value it extremely,” she added. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when Palak Tiwari was asked to share her feelings about meeting Aryan Khan, the actress said, “He is a very sweet guy. He is exactly how he seems like. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that. He’s a very sweet guy, very nice, and quite a good guy. He’s always on his own at parties. He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy.”

The actress also revealed that she and Aryan Khan has very similar personality and said, “After exchanging pleasantries, he tends to retreat to a quiet corner. His enigmatic personality is part of his charm and makes him all the more charming. I am also not very good at socializing. I will only be with the two-three girls that I know at parties. “

