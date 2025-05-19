Responding to the criticism of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak spoke out against the ongoing body-shaming that actors endure and pointed out how trolling celebrities has sadly become a growing trend.

Actress Palak Tiwari has defended her rumoured boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan after a Pakistani critic mocked his debut film Nadaaniyaan and made inappropriate remarks about his appearance, particularly targeting his nose.

Responding to the criticism on Nayandeep Rakshit's podcast, Palak spoke out against the ongoing body-shaming that actors endure and pointed out how trolling celebrities has sadly become a growing trend. She said, ""f there's one thing that sells more than celebrity, it is celebrity bashing, and on top of that, we are in a time right now where there is hate towards public figures in general. It's just unabashed and relentless. It's always existed, but never to this level. I understand that people think anybody could do their job, and I am all for earning a person's reverence, but at the same time, it needs to be fair."

She added, "You first put our focus on our aesthetics, then, when a person does something about their aesthetic and goes around and gets it changed and doctored, it is then that you say, 'Why would you do that? You are setting a wrong example.' First to shame a person for their appearance and then, when they try to fix it because they succumbed to their insecurities and the hatred surrounding them, you bash them for giving in to the hate?"

"It's just the most unfulfilling situation a person can be in. It's a loop. They just want to criticise you. It could be your nose, your hair, your body weight, your performance, and if it's none of that, then it's just that this person got lucky," Palak concluded.

For those who may not know, Ibrahim Ali Khan faced intense trolling following his debut in the film Nadaaniyaan in March. Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal took to social media at the time to mock the young actor, specifically targeting him for having a "huge nose."

The controversy worsened when Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly replied to the Pakistani critic with a harsh message. In the message, which has not been confirmed, Ibrahim is believed to have written:

"You ugly piece of trash. Since you can't keep your words to yourself, don't bother, they're useless just like you. I feel bad for you and your family. If I ever see you on the streets, I'll make sure you look even worse — you walking piece of scum (sic)."

This message went viral and made many people upset. Some said the reply was too aggressive. However, Ibrahim has not confirmed if he really sent this message.