Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in latest vacation photos, netizens troll her for 'dirty armpits'

Palak Tiwari is set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's action-drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan slated to release on Eid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in latest vacation photos, netizens troll her for 'dirty armpits'
Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Daughter of the divorced couple Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary, Palak Tiwari caught everyone's attention in 2021 when she featured alongside Harrdy Sandhu in the chartbuster song Bijlee Bijlee. Since then, she has become one of the famous star kids in the Hindi entertainment industry.

These days, Palak has been setting Instagram on fire sharing hot and glamorous photos from her latest vacation. The actress once again broke the internet on Thursday when she shared her stunning photos in an orange printed top and a mini orange skirt while styling the same with a hat.

Though her fans and followers flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis, some netizens trolled her for a weird reason. One Instagram user commented, "Her armpit look so eww in last pic", while another added, "Dirty armpits. They would be stinking too". Another Instagram user wrote, "Under arms" and added several retching emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak will be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's next film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Slated to release on April 21 on the occasion of Eid, the action drama features an ensemble of actors including Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill among others.

The Farhad Samji directorial is said to be the official remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram headlined by Ajith Kumar. It also starred multiple actors such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Bala, Santhanam, Vidharth, Pradeep Rawat, Nassar, Yogi Babu, and Atul Kulkarni among others.

READ | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine’s Day 2023: Apple AirPods, iPhone, and other Apple gifts at discount in Flipkart sale
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 Registration begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See exam date, time, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.