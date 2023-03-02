Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in latest vacation photos, netizens troll her for 'dirty armpits'

Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Daughter of the divorced couple Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary, Palak Tiwari caught everyone's attention in 2021 when she featured alongside Harrdy Sandhu in the chartbuster song Bijlee Bijlee. Since then, she has become one of the famous star kids in the Hindi entertainment industry.

These days, Palak has been setting Instagram on fire sharing hot and glamorous photos from her latest vacation. The actress once again broke the internet on Thursday when she shared her stunning photos in an orange printed top and a mini orange skirt while styling the same with a hat.

Though her fans and followers flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis, some netizens trolled her for a weird reason. One Instagram user commented, "Her armpit look so eww in last pic", while another added, "Dirty armpits. They would be stinking too". Another Instagram user wrote, "Under arms" and added several retching emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak will be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's next film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Slated to release on April 21 on the occasion of Eid, the action drama features an ensemble of actors including Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill among others.

The Farhad Samji directorial is said to be the official remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram headlined by Ajith Kumar. It also starred multiple actors such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Bala, Santhanam, Vidharth, Pradeep Rawat, Nassar, Yogi Babu, and Atul Kulkarni among others.



