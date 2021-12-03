Palak Tiwari looks insanely hot in printed co-ord set in new video - WATCH

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, has been causing a sensation on the internet with her stunning images. The internet goes crazy when the celebrity youngster shares photographs that make people turn their heads.

The ‘Bijlee’ girl has recently posted a video for her goofing around wearing a stunning outfit. She added Shakira’s iconic song ‘Hips Don’t lie’ to her Instagram reel.

Take a look-

The mother-daughter duo can be seen dancing to the rhythms of the song in a recent video posted by Palak's mother Shweta Tiwari on her Instagram profile. Shweta Tiwari showed her support for her daughter Palak in a unique way by matching steps with her on the 'Bijlee Bijlee' track and posting the video on Instagram.

In the video, while Palak is looking ultra-glam in a brown corset top teamed with brown leather pants, Shweta, on the other hand, is seen donning a casual look comprising a white tee, distressed denim paired with white sneakers.

Palak Tiwari made her on-screen debut in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee,'. 'Bijlee Bijlee,' written by B Praak and crooned by Harrdy Sandhu, is a lively dance number that has been sweeping the internet since its release on October 30. The song video has been stealing netizens' hearts with peppy music and amazing dance moves by Palak Tiwari.