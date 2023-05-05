Palak Tiwari calls her 'girls should be covered' remark for Salman Khan ‘a mistake’, says ‘I never want to….’

Palak Tiwari and Salman Khan

Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress grabbed headlines when during the promotion of the film, she stated that Salman Khan has a rule against women wearing low necklines on the sets. The actress later clarified her statement and has now reacted to her ‘mistake’

In an interview with Etimes, Palak Tiwari opened up on the misunderstanding and said, "[It's] part and parcel of what we do. Also, I'm not really taken aback by it, since I know Salman sir is an extremely understanding individual and he knows me. He knows that I would never say anything malapropos about him, ever. I take this as more of a learning experience. This is the best way to learn, making a mistake [since] I never want to be in that position again. I think it's the most conducive way to learn. I made a mistake, I'll learn and it's something I'll keep in mind for the rest of my life now.”

Earlier, the actress told Siddharth Kanan, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, the neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls.”

Salman Khan also reacted to his alleged rule in Aap Ki Adalat and said, “There is no double standard in it. I feel that a woman’s body is a lot more precious, so as much as it is covered, I feel it's better.”

The actor added, “Ye ladkiyo ka chakkar nahi hai, ye ladko ka chakkar hai. Jis hisab se ladke ladkiyo ko dekhte hai, aapki behne, aapki biwiya, aapki mothers, wo mujhe acha nahi lagta. (It’s not a matter of girls, it’s about the boys. The way they look at girls, at your sister, wife or mother, I do not like it). So, I do not want them to go through this.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan helmed by Farhad Samji, stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar and Jassie Gill in Key roles.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari will be next seen in the movie The Virgin Tree starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, and Sunny Singh. The horror comedy is lined up to release this year.

