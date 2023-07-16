Palak Tiwari brutally trolled for her 'pathetic' ramp walk in viral video: 'No charm, no grace'

Palak Tiwari, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year, is being heavily criticised for her ramp walk at a Calvin Klein fashion event.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari recently walked the ramp for the international fashion brand Calvin Klein at a fashion event. Her video, shared on the popular sub-Reddit Bolly Blinds N Gossip, has gone viral on social media with several netizens brutally trolling the actress.

One Reddit user wrote, "These young kids are absolutely embarrassing on the ramp walk. First Sara (Ali Khan), now her. Can't they walk straight, with confidence? What's with this over-the-top clownery?", while another added, "Every model is better than her at this. I don't know why models don't get recognition in India."

Another comment read, "No charm, no grace, absolutely pathetic walk. Do we need this bimbo nobody to show stop a fashion show? Are we out of models now?". "I guess it’s lost on her that the fashion show is about the fashion and not her", wrote another Reddit user. Some users also shared that Disha Patani should have been an ideal choice as she also represents Calvin Klein. "Disha Patani should’ve done this! She’s in CK all day every day", and "For me, CK is Disha Patani", read a couple of comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Released in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid, the action drama features an ensemble of actors including Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Shehnaaz Gill among others.

The Farhad Samji directorial, which is now streaming on ZEE5, is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram headlined by Ajith Kumar. It also starred multiple actors such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Bala, Santhanam, Vidharth, Pradeep Rawat, Nassar, Yogi Babu, and Atul Kulkarni among others.



