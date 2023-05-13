Palak Tiwari believes she could have never made big on TV, says ‘there would always be comparison…’

Palak Tiwari opens up on not doing television shows despite getting offers

Palak Tiwari who recently made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the daughter of popular television actress Shweta Tiwari. In a recent interview, the actress revealed the reason behind not doing television shows despite getting offers.

In an interview with Mastiii, Palak Tiwari revealed that she believed that she could have never made it big in television and that’s why she didn’t do television shows. The actress said, “I knew that I wanted to do movies. I feel my mom did TV for so many years and she has handled and done everything so well. There is nothing left for me to do. And there would anyways be a comparison, but I think I never stood a chance in TV. Movies for me were comparatively a bit difficult to enter, but in TV, my mom has a legacy. So that was very easy for me, I got a lot of offers. But I didn’t want to do it.”

Meanwhile, talking of her debut, Palak Tiwari was seen playing the role of Muskan, Moh (Jassie Gill)’s girlfriend in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh. Released on April 21, the movie also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal among others. The movie has collected Rs 182.7 crore at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari made her debut in the entertainment industry with Hardy Sandhu’s music video and impressed the audience with her appearance. The actress will be next seen in Sanjay Dutt’s movie The Virgin Tree which also stars Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh. Helmed by Siddhant Kumar Sachdev, the movie is scheduled to release this year. Other than this, she also has Vivek Oberoi-starrer Rosie in the pipeline.

