Pakistani TV host apologises for insensitive comments about Sridevi, Irrfan Khan's death

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a Pakistani television personality has apologised for making insensitive remarks about the deaths of iconic Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan and Sridevi. For the uninformed, in a segment of his show titled Jeewey Pakistan, Aamir joked about the deaths, which shocked the film world globally.

In his show, Aamir said, "You worked in Mom and Sridevi died, you worked with Irrfan Khan as well and he passed away. You were offered roles in Mardaani 2 and Jism 2 but you declined, so the actors of that movie owe their life to you." Adnan looked uncomfortable with the remarks and even told the host that it was not something to joke about. Aamir faced a lot of flak for remarks and on Saturday, he released a video, apologising for his insensitive comments.

"Sometimes you lose control over your words. That happens in a live show. At the time it didn’t seem like a big issue but when I later thought about I realised that was not appropriate. So I’m really sorry. Keeping humanity in mind, this should not have been said. I made a mistake," he said in a video.

Adnan also released a statement about his reaction to the incident on Twitter and apologised to his fans and audiences by releasing a statement. Sridevi died in 2018. Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, he succumbed to his ailment.