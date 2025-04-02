Abir Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is set to have a theatrical release on May 9. Ameya Khopkar, President of the MNS cinema wing, has said that the political party will not allow the film's release in Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday said it will oppose the release of Abir Gulaal film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The upcoming movie marks the comeback of Fawad to the Indian entertainment space nine years after he starred in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

In a post on social media platform X, Ameya Khopkar, the president of the MNS cinema wing, said despite telling numerous times that the party will not allow movies starring Pakistani actors to be released in India, some "rotten mangoes" keep cropping up. "The Mansainiks (MNS workers) have to do the job of dumping them in the bin and we will continue to do so. We will not allow the release of Abir Gulaal in Maharashtra. Those who want to pamper Pakistani actors can do so but they have to deal with us," Khopkar said.

Abir Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is set to have a theatrical release on May 9. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the romantic drama is produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. The makers on Tuesday released a teaser announcing the release date of the film.

पाकिस्तानी कलाकारांचे चित्रपट भारतात प्रदर्शित होऊ देणार नाही, हे इतक्या वेळा सांगूनही काही नासके आंबे उपटतातच. मग त्यांना कचऱ्यात टाकायचं काम मनसैनिकांनाच करावं लागणार आणि आम्ही ते करणार, करत राहणार… ‘अबीर गुलाल’ हा चित्रपट भारतात प्रदर्शित होऊ देणार नाही म्हणजे नाही. ज्यांना… — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) April 2, 2025

In 2016, the MNS impeded the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Fawad, following nationwide protests surrounding a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in the same year. The musical romantic drama, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai, was released in the country after Johar pledged not to work with Pakistani actors in his movies.

Last year, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artistes from Pakistan to perform or work in India. Fawad Khan, who first became popular in India with his Pakistani serials Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, also has Bollywood films Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons to his credit.