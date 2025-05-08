After Operation Sindoor, the Government of India have made another strike, by deciding to pull down all the Pakistan-based dramas, movies, and songs from all the OTT platforms in India.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, on Thursday issued a formal advisory directing all OTT platforms, streaming services, and digital intermediaries to stop carrying any content originating from Pakistan, citing concerns over national security and public order.

According to the advisory, issued with the approval of the competent authority and signed by Deputy Director Kshitij Aggarwal reads, all publishers of online curated content, media streaming platforms, and intermediaries are required to act in accordance with the

Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, it reads.

The Code of Ethics under the Rules requires publishers to exercise caution with content that affects India’s sovereignty and integrity, threatens the security of the state, jeopardizes foreign relations, or disturbs public order.

In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or… pic.twitter.com/8yjP6ULNEU — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Referring to multiple terrorist attacks linked to cross-border elements, including the recent April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed several Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, the ministry stated that web series, films, songs, podcasts, and other content of Pakistani origin must be discontinued immediately—whether available on a subscription basis or otherwise, it reads.

The advisory serves as a caution and enforcement notice under IT Rules 2021, warning that platforms must not host, display, upload, publish, or transmit any content that threatens India’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty or endangers public order, reads the advisory.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)