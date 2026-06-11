Pakistani fan travels from Lahore to meet Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman: 'For a moment, the border disappeared'

A fan from Lahore travelled to the Attari-Wagah Border to meet Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman and later shared an emotional post about how art brought people together despite borders.

A Pakistani fan's emotional post is winning hearts online after he travelled from Lahore to the Attari-Wagah Border to meet filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and music composer AR Rahman.

The fan shared that he made the trip after learning that Imtiaz and Rahman would be visiting the border to promote their upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga.

A Short Journey, A Special Moment

Sharing his experience on Instagram, the fan wrote that he lives around 20 kilometres from India and decided to head to the border as soon as he saw a video of Imtiaz Ali announcing his visit.

"As most Lahori lives 20km from India. So do I. On a Sunday afternoon, those 20km become 20 mins from Gulberg," he wrote. He added that during the drive, he kept thinking about how Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman had influenced him and his love for art over the years.

Meeting Imtiaz Ali At The Border

The fan revealed that he had not visited the border since 2004 and said he has never liked the idea of borders separating people who share the same language, culture and roots. After reaching the border, he managed to get access to the zero point area, where people from India and Pakistan can see and speak to each other.

Recalling the moment he spotted the filmmaker, he wrote, "I rushed to the border and a friend got me access to zero point. A point where Indians and Pakistanis can meet, talk, greet but cannot touch. As I got there I saw curly white hair, without wasting a second I screamed. IMTIAAAAZZZ. IMTIAAAAZZZ. I think he turned around in Panic."

The fan then told Imtiaz Ali how much his films are loved in Pakistan and how his work has inspired many young filmmakers there.

According to the fan, Imtiaz smiled and thanked him.

'Mai Vaapas Aunga'

The meeting ended on an emotional note when the fan told the filmmaker, "Mai Vaapas Aunga." He said people on the Indian side smiled and cheered after hearing those words.

For a brief moment, he felt that the border between the two countries disappeared and that cinema, music and art had brought everyone together.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. The film tells a story of love, memories, belonging and the emotional connection people continue to have with their homes and loved ones.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah and is set to release in theatres on June 12.