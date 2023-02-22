Pakistani celebs slam Javed Akhtar for pointing out 26/11 attackers came from their country: 'Ghar mein aake beizzat...'

Credit: Saboor Aly/Instagram

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly has condemned Javed Akhtar’s Mumbai terror attacks statement. She took to Instagram and shared a series of stories slamming his statement after his video went viral on social media.

The actress wrote, “Koi apne ghar mein aa kar beizzat kar ke ja raha hai upse khushi se shor machaya ja raha hai aur phir qadmoun mein baitha ja raha hae (Someone has insulted your country on your own soil, and you are celebrating him, honouring him with such joy, sitting at his feet). What a shame!"

She further mentioned in Urdu, "All the educated illiterate – the so-called niche – you never gave the same respect to your own talent. There were so many artists in this country that didn’t even have money to afford healthcare at the end of their lives. Where were all of these appreciators of talent back then?”

While, actor Shaan Shahid tweeted, "Inko Gujarat mein musalmanoon ke qatil ka tu pata hai lekin yeh khamosh hain... aur ab yeh sahab Pakistan main 26/11 ke mulzimoon ko dhoond rahay hain. Isko visa kis ne dia (He is quiet about those who killed Muslims in Gujarat, but wants to find those behind Mumbai attacks in Pakistan. Who gave him a visa to visit the country)?"

For the unversed, a video of the poet-lyricist has gone viral on social media where he is purportedly heard speaking about "bitterness" in the hearts of Indians over the 26/11 attacks. Responding to someone in the audience, he is purportedly heard as saying in the video, "When you visit your homeland, do you tell your fellow citizens, ‘we (Pakistanis) are good people, we don’t just bomb people but also greet with garlands?"’

"Blaming each other won’t solve our problems. Aham baat yeh hai ki jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye. Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil mein ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye. (We saw how Mumbai was attacked. They (terrorists) came neither from Norway nor Egypt. They are still roaming freely in your country. So you shouldn’t be offended if there’s a grouse and bitterness in Indian hearts over the 26/11 attacks," Akhtar said at the literary event held in the memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

"I wouldn’t hesitate to say that though we have organised so many grand functions of Nusrat (Fateh Ali Khan) sahab and Mehdi Hassan sahab in our country, you couldn’t organise a single event of Lata (Mangeshkar) ji," Akhtar said.

For the unversed, at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated attacks on India`s financial capital. (With inputs from ANI)

READ | Javed Akhtar says #BoycottBollywood won't help, asks people to respect Hindi cinema: 'We are a nation of movie bhakts'