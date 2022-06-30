Pakistani actresses Zara Noor Abbas, Durefishan Saleem support Alia Bhatt’s ‘I am not a parcel’ comment

Zara Noor Abbas, Durefishan Saleem, Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt addressed a news story that suggested the star would finish filming her ongoing roles in Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by mid-July in order to avoid having her pregnancy interfere with her work responsibilities. According to the rumour, actor Ranbir Kapoor would visit the UK to "bring his wife home." Numerous celebrities came to Alia's defence after she criticised the report as being "archaic," including Pakistani stars Zara Noor Abbas and Durefishan Saleem.

Zara and Durefishan shared Alia Bhatt's Instagram Stories, in which she responded to a story claiming that she planned her pregnancy so as not to hinder her career, saying that women do not need to defend their motherhood or talent to anyone. As she described how brands sought to abandon her after she announced her pregnancy on her Instagram Stories, Zara, who reportedly suffered a miscarriage in 2021, said she could connect to Alia's situation.

"I thought only Pakistan thinks like this, especially when brands wanted to drop me, when they got know I was expecting. Becoming pregnant and being an actress makes the society feel you are not good for work anymore. Well, guess what, women are good enough for everything and anything and it's time the dictators realise so. We don't have to prove our motherhood and craft to any patriarchy," Zara wrote.



In response to Alia's reply, Durefishan concurred and urged people to stop advising women what to do after marriage. "We can get married/make babies and still be kick*** fab. Marriage is a part of life, not a halt. Stop telling women that their career goals don't align well with that,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.









The post that Alia shared read, “Actress Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm on Monday morning after she announced her first pregnancy. Reportedly, the mommy-to-be will return to Mumbai in mid-July. It is also being reported that Ranbir Kapoor might go to the UK to bring his wife home. According to India Today, Alia will be taking a rest after she returns from her shoot. The report also suggests that the actress planned her pregnancy in a way that doesn't affect any of her commitments. She will be wrapping up her films, 'Heart Of Stone' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' before the end of July.”

Responding to the post, Alia had written, “Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads. We still live in a patriarchal world. FYI, nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification as well. This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking? Now if you would excuse me. My shot is ready.”