The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam defeated Sohum Shah-starrer and Rahi Anil Barve-directed period folk horror film Tumbbad to become the highest-grossing re-release film in India.

Headlined by Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, the romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam flopped at the box office when it hit theatres in 2016. After nine years, the film was re-released in February last month and saw enormous love from the audiences with packed theatres in several cities.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam went on to collect more than Rs 40 crore in its re-release. The Harshvardhan and Mawra-starrer romantic tragedy defeated Sohum Shah-starrer and Rahi Anil Barve-directed period folk horror film Tumbbad to become the highest-grossing re-release film in India.

Last month, the superstar Amitabh Bachchan sent his good wishes for Sanam Teri Kasam re-release as he took to his Instagram, shared the film's poster, and wrote, "All good wishes for this re release." Sharing Big B's post on their Instagram Stories, Harshvardhan wrote, "Bachchan Saab. First God noticed, and now sir, you noticed", and Mawra wrote, "It's getting more and more unreal by the minute."

Vidya Balan even went to see the film in the theatres during its re-release. She shared the film's poster on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Enjoyed watching this simple love story in the theatre! Congrats to Mawra Hocane, Harshvardhan Rane, Radhika Rao, and Vinay Sapru. Mawra aap kamaal ho."

Now, in her latest interview, Mawra has shared how she reacted to Amitabh and Vidya's support for her only Bollywood film. Talking to Mid-Day, she said, "Mr Bachchan is a legend and he saw my movie! It will always be a cherished feeling. Vidya-ji has my heart. She did women-oriented roles when no one was doing them."

"It was my wedding reception and my husband (Ameer Gilani) told me that Vidya-ji has praised me. I was over the moon. They say, waqt se pehle aur naseeb se zyada kuch nahin milta. It has stood true for Sanam Teri Kasam", she further added. Mawra Hocane tied the knot with Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani in a traditional Muslim wedding in Lahore on February 5, 2025.