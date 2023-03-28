Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain bashes Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan; calls it 'storyless video game'

Yasir Hussain-Pathaan/Instagram-File photo

Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the action-packed entertainer Pathaan was released in the theatres in January, broke several records at the box office and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies in the history of Indian cinema as it minted more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The film had its OTT premiere last week when it began streaming on Prime Video on March 22. Since then, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has been trending all over the internet again. In the midst of this Pathaan mania, Pakistani actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain lashed out against the film calling it nothing more than a 'storyless video game'.

Taking to his Instagram account, Yasir posted a screenshot from the film on his Stories and wrote, "Agar aap mission impossible 1 bhi dekh chuky hain toh Shah Rukh Khan ki Pathan aap ko aik story less video game se zyada kuch nahi lagy gi (If you have seen the first Mission Impossible, then you will feel that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is like a story less video game, nothing more)."





Interestingly, Yasir has played a character named Shahrukh in the famous Pakistani horror-mystery daily soap called Dareecha. The actor-writer is most popularly known for hosting Hum TV's celebrity talk show The After Moon Show, which featured guests such as Shoaib Akhtar, Sanam Saeed, Mahira Khan, Javed Sheikh, Wasim Akram, and others.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan's War. Salman Khan reprised his Tiger avatar in a crucial cameo in an action-packed scene in the film. Now, Shah Rukh will be seen in Tiger 3 this Diwali in a special cameo as Pathaan.



