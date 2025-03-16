Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh has shared he got a 'cold response' from Emraan Hashmi on the set of the 2008 film Jannat.

The 2008 romantic crime thriller Jannat starred Emraan Hashmi, Sonal Chauhan, Javed Sheikh, Samir Kochhar, and Vishal Malhotra among others. While Emraan played Arjun Dixit who gets embroiled into the world of cricket fixing, the Pakistani actor Javed played the betting kingpin Abu Ibrahim, inspired by Dawood Ibrahim.

In his recent appearance on Aaj Entertainment's YouTube channel for Ramadan Transmission with Omer Shahzad and Arsala, Javed has revealed that Emraan behaved rudely with him on the sets of the film in South Africa. Recalling his experience of shooting the film, Pakistani actor said, "Mahesh Bhatt was the producer and got a new director on board, Kunal (Deshmukh) to direct the project. He explained the entire plot and everything to me when I signed the project, but I had not had an opportunity to meet Emraan Hashmi until then."

Javed added that when he met Emraan at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in South Africa, he was quite shocked. He shared, "I tried to shake hands with him but noticed a very cold response from his side. He shook hands dismissively and even turned his face away, which really irked me. I thought, ‘Big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan respect me so much, call me Javed Ji, and this young guy has this attitude. What does he think of himself?' When he (Emraan) came, I did the rehearsal but didn’t bother to even look at him. For the days to follow, when we completed the filming, I did not talk to him at all."

The 70-year-old veteran actor Javed Sheikh has worked in multiple Bollywood films such as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om (2007), Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Namastey London (2007), Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta's Jaan-E-Mann (2006), and Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Tamasha (2015) among others.