Pakistani actor and huge Ranbir Kapoor fan Mawra Hocane meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

Since the time Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have been living in New York for his cancer treatment, several Bollywood celebrities made a point to visit them whenever in Big Apple. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, several leading celebs met Rishi and Neetu. They made sure to spend some quality time with the lovely couple during their difficult times.

Recently, Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane also met Rishi Kapoor during her visit to New York City. One of Rishi's fans shared Mawra and his photo on Twitter and asked the veteran actor about her. The fan wrote, "@chintskap Chintuji who are these ladies.... Me too wana #selfie". To which the Mulk actor replied, "She is the famous actor from Pakistan, Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija. Sweet of them to visit us"

She is the famous actor from Pakistan,Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija. Sweet of them to visit us https://t.co/YM1tztOyQ6 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 14, 2019

Interestingly, Mawra is a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and she has fondly spoken about it. Moreover, she even shares her birthday with the Sanju actor. Mawra had made her Bollywood debut with the film Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

During her Bollywood stint, Mawra was also linked with Ranbir. She had cleared the air during an interview with Hindustan Times, "There is nothing for me to say about this as nothing I say will be enough to put these rumours to rest. People who are close to me know the truth so I don't need to clear the air."