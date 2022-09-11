Pakistani actor Ali Zafar doesn't want Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with him, says 'wahan pe aise hi mushkilein..'

Ali Zafar/Instagram

Pakistani actor Ali Zafar does not want Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with him right now. Ali and Shah Rukh both appeared in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi, which featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role. They did not, however, show up simultaneously on the screen. When asked if he wanted to work with Shah Rukh, Ali responded that it wouldn't be in the actor's best interests.

With the release of Tere Bin Laden in 2010, Ali Zafar made his Bollywood debut. Since then, he has starred in nine Hindi movies. He made his final Bollywood film with Dear Zindagi. According to reports, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena prohibited Pakistani artists from performing in Bollywood following the Uri terror attack in September 2016. In the midst of the boycott calls, there were also rumours that Ali might be replaced in Dear Zindagi; nonetheless, the film was released with his part unaltered.

While talking to Connect FM Canada, he said that it is best that SRK does not collaborate with him anytime soon. When asked when would he next collab with Shah Rukh Khan, he said, “Yaar abhi philhal to wo mere se na hi collaborate karein. Wahan pe aise hi mushkilein badh jaati hain (He shouldn't collaborate with me as of now. Difficulties there increase just like that)."

However, he said that we would want to work with Shehnaaz Gill. He said, "Shehnaaz, if you are interested, I would love to collaborate with you on one of my songs."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra that left fans stunned. They flooded Twitter with tweets praising the actor. Many mentioned how his cameo was larger-than-life. Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in R Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.