Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui reacts to Aap Jaisa Koi's recreation, says 'Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave'

Adnan Siddiqui- Aap Jaisa Koi

Recreating an iconic classical song is like holding a double-edged sword. People usually end up criticising the rendition. Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming actioner, An Action Hero launched the recreation of the iconic song Aap Jaisa Koi, and it garnered mixed reception. The fans of the original iconic song felt the new version was an insult, and they panned it on social media. The OG song was sung was Pakistani pop sensation Nazia Hassan for Feroz Khan's ATBB Qurbani (1980).

Amid the backlash for the recreation, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui also shared his discontent about the song, and heavily criticised it. Adnan took his thoughts to Twitter and wrote, "Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi..."

Here's the tweet

Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi.. November 28, 2022

Adnan Siddiqui started his journey in Bollywood with Sridevi, Sajal Ali and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Mom (2017). Siddiqui was also an integral part of Angelina Jolie and Irrfan Khan's film A Mighty Heart (2007). Apart from that, he has also appeared in Pakistani serials including Pal Do Pal, Meri Adhoori Mohabbat, Hawa Rait Aur Aangan, Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan, Aroosa, Doraha among many others.

Speaking about OG Aap Jaisa Koi, the song was used in the film Qurbani, and it was picturised on Feroz, Zeenat Aman and Amjad Khan. The action drama also starred Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri and Kadar Khan in primary roles. Qurbani was hailed as ahead of its time, for its stylish presentation, catchy BGM and music. The songs Aap Jaisa Koi (produced by Biddu) and Laila O Laila were chartbusters for a long time.

Ayushmann's An Action Hero also stars Jaideep Ahlawat opposite Khurrana. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 2.