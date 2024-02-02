Twitter
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter had a slow start but then picked up the pace due to positive word of mouth. Earlier, the trailer of the film was criticised by several Pakistani actors and now, another Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has called the film a 'flop show'. 

On Friday, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to his Twitter and slammed Siddharth Anand's Fighter and wrote, "A lesson to heed for Fighter team after your flop show: Do not insult your audience’s intelligence. They can discern agendas. Let entertainment be free from unnecessary politics." 

Netizens reacted to Adnan's statement and while some supported the actor, others lashed out at him. One of the comments read, "I think it’s better @adnanactor sir, to focus on your career rather than pointing fingers at others." Another wrote, "Also note that amount made is without any shows in Gulf countries..So it’s great so far for the movie." Another comment read, "I guess we saw a different movie. I’ve seen it several times. The antagonists were terrorists. They drew a clear line that the terrorists were working outside the control of officials from Pakistan. (You’re  not taking the side of terrorists, I hope)."

Earlier, Hania Aamir also slammed the Fighter trailer and said, "So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful; let art breathe."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi along with others in key roles. The film has collected Rs 248.8 crore worldwide and continues its run at the box office. The film revolves around the IAF officers fighting for the nation and is presented as a heartfelt tribute to the valor, sacrifice, and patriotism exemplified by the Indian armed forces.

