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Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle pens emotional tribute for 'love of her life': 'She's going to come back very soon'

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Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle pens emotional tribute for 'love of her life': 'She's going to come back very soon'

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Pakistan media regulator PEMRA slammed for issuing notice to Pak TV channel over Asha Bhosle's tribute: 'Art has no borders'

Reacting to PEMRA's show-cause notice to GeoNews, the channel's Managing Director Azhar Abbas said, "Art, like knowledge, is a shared heritage of humanity and it should not be confined by borders. In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 11:55 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pakistan media regulator PEMRA slammed for issuing notice to Pak TV channel over Asha Bhosle's tribute: 'Art has no borders'
PEMRA slammed for issuing notice to GeoNews over Asha Bhosle's tribute
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Pakistan's media watchdog has been slammed for issuing a show-cause notice to the Pakistani leading news channel GeoNews for running "Indian content" while broadcasting the news about the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. A ban on Indian content in Pakistan has been in place since 2018. 

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued the show-cause notice to GeoNews seeking an explanation as to why it aired Indian content along with the news of Bhosle's death. The leading news channel is considered close to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and the military establishment. Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She was 92. 

"It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle's stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan's electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this,” Azhar Abbas, the Managing Director of GeoNews, said in a post on X. 

Abbas said that art, like knowledge, is a shared heritage of humanity, and it should not be confined by borders. "Asha Bhosle herself admired Pakistan’s legendary singer Noor Jahan, whom she fondly called her "elder sister." She collaborated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and brought to life the poetry of great Urdu poets like Nasir Kazmi. In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties. Intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the very voices that stand against hatred and division, and the ones who bring people closer together," he added.

In the comments section, several X users blasted PEMRA for this step. One netizen wrote, "Art has no borders. And mustn’t. Ever. Love what you’re saying. Sensible, logical and real", while another added, "Art and culture have always crossed borders when politics couldn't. Legendary artists like Asha Bhosle belong to the entire subcontinent, not just one side. Let creativity stay above conflict." "What a shame! When we listen to songs and hum along, they rise above any hatred or discrimination. When we talk about peace in our region, it is these artists who pave the way for it.Peace can never come from hatred", read another comment.

READ | Asha Bhosle death: Pakistani artists Ali Zafar, Reema Khan, Imran Abbas mourn singer's demise, call it 'end of an era'

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