'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive

Director Faruk Kabir, popularly known for the Khuda Hafiz franchise, opened up about Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir making absurd statements in America, and gave a befitting reply to his nuclear threats.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 06:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive
Faruk Kabir, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

Director Faruk Kabir, whose recent web series Salakaar has impressed the masses, weighed in on Pakistan’s recent provocative stance following Army Chief Asim Munir’s controversial statement regarding nuclear threats. The Khuda Hafiz director's latest web series intriguingly mirrors this very theme, delving into a high-stakes plot centred on a nuclear mission against India.

I'm getting threats from Pakistan: Faruk Kabir

Soon after the release of the web series, Faruk joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, discussing the reaction he's getting from India and the abuses he got from Pakistan. Faruk says, "The response to the show has been so positive. I have so many messages to respond to. While I'm busy receiving love, I've also got many hate comments from Pakistan. Bahut gaaliyan bhi mil rahi hai. My DMs are full of threats (laughs)."

Faruk Kabir on Asim Munir's nuclear threats

Faruk even comments on Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat and says, "His recent statement just goes to show that Pakistan is an absolute rogue nation. What is the Military chief of one country meeting the president of America and doing? The Prime Minister of Pakistan is just a puppet, and no civilian government in Pakistan has lasted more than a five-year term because they have always been a fractured democracy. And that is why Pakistan can never be a complete democracy." Faruk asserts that there will always be a dictator in Pakistan who will not just create tension with India, but will be volatile for the entire region.

Pakistan should be ready to face consequences: Faruk Kabir 

The director further slams the neighbouring country and adds, "The world should come together now and openly condemn Pakistan's irresponsible statements about nuclear warfare. As far as India is concerned, we have given them a fitting reply with Operation Sindoor, and if they are still asking for more, then I'm sure India will be ready for everything." Faruk's latest series Salakaar starring Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

