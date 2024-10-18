BOLLYWOOD
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Shaikh recently recalled Salman Khan's rash driving incident from 1998 when he was shooting for Bandhan with the superstar.
Before Salman Khan’s controversial hit-and-run case in 2002, the superstar happened to have a rash driving incident. Actor Aasif Shaikh, who shared screen space with him in Bandhan, opened up about an incident where Salman was driving his Esteem negligently on the footpath. During the Bandhan shoot in 1998, Aasif was caught along with the actor by the traffic police for rash driving.
The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor recalled that he was seated next to Salman in the car. “We were young then and Salman had an Esteem at that time. He made me sit next to him and he started driving everywhere on the footpath, on the road. I said, ‘Salman, pakde jayenge (we will get caught).’ He said, ‘Pakde jayenge toh yaar Salman Khan hain ghabrao mat. (Even if we get caught, don’t worry, you are with Salman Khan),” he told the Lallantop in an interview.
Further, Aasif revealed that traffic police failed to recognise Salman in the car. “He rolled down the window and the traffic police actually did not recognise him,” “He was like ‘Isne toh pehchana nahi. Maine kaha shirt utaar shayad pehchan le. (He said he didn’t recognise me. I said remove your shirt, he might recognise you then),” he added.
In 2002, Salman Khan was arrested for rash and negligent driving that killed one person who was sleeping on the pavement outside a bakery in Mumbai. While the three others were injured in the incident. died and three others were injured in the mishap. The charges of culpable homicide were put against him but later dropped because of insufficient evidence.
On the professional front, Salman is currently hosting the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 18. He will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He has Kick 2, Tiger Vs Pathaan, and The Bull in the pipeline.
Meet people who will execute Ratan Tata's will, not Noel Tata, Jimmy Tata, they are...
'War can end tomorrow if...': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues warning to Hamas after Yahya Sinwar's killing
US charges former RAW official for plotting to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Not Saif Ali Khan or Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor had this actor’s poster in her bathroom, later tore them after...
IND vs NZ test: Ravi Shastri's hilarious nicknames for Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan stun internet
'Don't keep your wife Sudha waiting in…’: Narayana Murthy remembers Tata’s words that left lasting impression on him
Aamir Khan wants to make sequel of this superhit Hindi remake that earned Rs 232 crore, Nayanthara regrets role in..
Byju's Raveendran finally BREAKS SILENCE on his rumoured move to Dubai amid legal tussle
'Is there a pre-birthday...?' Viral video captures Radhika Merchant celebrating her birthday inside Antilia, WATCH
What are Nita Ambani's lavish daily habits and how much does she spend in a day?
THIS company accidentally hired North Korean cyber criminal as remote IT worker, here's what happened next
Karisma Kapoor reveals this actress on Hum Saath Saath Hain set would sit alone, eat only…
This Akshay Kumar film rejected by Salman Khan, made Saif Ali Khan a star, Shah Rukh Khan left movie due to..
'Pakde jayenge toh...': Salman Khan's Bandhan co-star Aasif Shaikh reveals his rash driving incident from 1998
Ratan Tata's neighbours share stories of everyday encounters with him, say he was...
Viral video: Internet can't stop gushing over this little girl's breathtaking dance, WATCH
THIS Gautam Adani company's shares are in spotlight as it raises Rs 42000000000 in...
Salman Khan gets fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang: 'He will meet fate worse than Baba Siddiqui if...'
Meta launches initiative with Centre against online scams, partners with Ayushmann Khurrana; check details
Meet man, who washed dishes at restaurant, earned Rs 5000 monthly, then started business now worth Rs...
Delhi-NCR's air quality turns 'poor', AQI reaches...
Liam Payne death: Woman's tweet minutes before One Direction singer's death confirmation stirs backlash
India-Canada row: ‘No action on request to arrest Lawrence Bishnoi gang members’, says MEA
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena wins hearts, goes against housemates for Chahat Pandey after she is denied food
Cyclone Alert: Odisha coast likely to face cyclone next week, IMD issues alert
Noida school horror: Victim's mother reveals 'my daughter was told...'
One Direction members ‘devastated’ by Liam Payne’s death, release joint statement for first time in 4 years
‘India and Pakistan should bury the past’: Nawaz Sharif after S Jaishankar's visit
'Dil to bachcha hai ji': Rahul Gandhi's heartfelt interaction with kids, WATCH viral video
JEE Main 2025: NTA releases important notice on JEE Main exam pattern
Blow to Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Jio loses 10.9 million subscribers due to...
Joe Biden reacts to Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's killing, says 'that obstacle no longer exists but...'
Bigg Boss 18 slowly turning into BB13, these contestants are this season's Sidharth, Asim, Rashmi, Shehnaaz | Opinion
Fardeen Khan reveals he doesn't live with his kids amid divorce rumours with Natasha Madhvani: 'I miss them terribly'
Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' impresses internet, watch
Watch: Heartwarming video of girl treating slippers like a baby goes viral
Earn Rs 250000000 through THIS NASA challenge: Here’s how you can participate
Meet woman, trained classical singer who studied law, cracked UPSC exam without coaching in 2nd attempt with AIR...
WI-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal 2: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch and weather report
IND vs NZ 1st Test, Bengaluru weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at M Chinnaswamy stadium?
DNA TV Show: Bahraich murder accused shot in police encounter near Nepal border; 5 held
Jigra box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar film fails to earn even Rs 25 crore in first week
Good news for Narayana Murthy, Infosys net profit rises to Rs 6,506 crore
Vettaiyan box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film fails to recreate Jailer's magic, earns Rs...
Tamannaah Bhatia questioned by ED in Guwahati in money laundering case, details inside
Devara box office collection: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crosses Rs 500-crore mark worldwide
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza, Israel PM Netanyahu confirms
South Africa knock defending champions Australia out to reach second consecutive Women's T20 World Cup final
'Perfect Mahi Moment': MS Dhoni taking commercial flight with Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni, leaves internet impressed, watch
Lyrics of this Aishwarya Rai song were inspired from ‘highway trucks’, it has an Amitabh Bachchan connection
BCCI announces 16-member India women squad for ODI series against New Zealand, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead
Radhika Merchant feeds cake to Anant, celebrates birthday as Ambani bahu with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, watch
Meet actor, superstar's flop son, made loss of Rs 90 crore, he and his brother failed to get big blockbuster
Meet Indian actress who is among world's 10 most beautiful women, not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Nikkhil Advani reveals why Sidhant Gupta was finalised to play Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom At Midnight: 'His nose...'
First cut of THIS 1996 blockbuster was 265 minute long, had many kisses, Aishwarya Rai, Juhi Chawla rejected it
Meet Pakistani cricketer who used to sell cellphones to support himself, is now wreaking havoc on England batters
UGC NET June 2024 Result DECLARED: NTA announces UGC NET 2024 June exam result online, check here
Did IDF eliminate Yahya Sinwar, or has Martyr been born in Gaza?
Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar among 3 killed by Israel? Israel Defense Forces updates
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency finally cleared by CBFC, new release date...
WI vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand semifinal 2
Here's the film after which Shah Rukh Khan started drinking, his co-stars were Aishwarya Rai and...
Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta ignored me while filming Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, says Rushad Rana: 'Rani Mukerji told...'
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia, here's why
Meet bold actress whose nude scenes caused censorship issues, related to Yash Chopra, dated a Maharaja
Young entrepreneur’s Rahul Sachdeva journey to make foreign education accessible
Rohit Sharma provides major update on Rishabh Pant after keeper injures his knee during IND vs NZ 1st Test
Is Rajinikanth's Poes Garden home flooded amid Chennai rains? Here's the truth behind viral video
Good news for iPhone users, Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount
'My family is broken but..': Zeeshan Siddiqui's first reaction to father Baba Siddiqui's death
DNA Auto Award 2024 Has Spoken: Jawa 42 FJ, bringing Neo-classic revolution in Motor Industry
Apple iPad 10th gen vs iPad 9th gen: Should you buy or wait for iPad 11?
Nita Ambani's hairstylist explains why haircuts can't fix damage and offers solutions
Sanjay Manjrekar 'belittles' Sourav, Sachin while praising Virat Kohli; says 'they never wanted to....'
Bigg Boss Kannada's Kiccha Sudeepa retires from hosting duties, says 'let's make this season...'
Air India flight from Mumbai transmits emergency signal over London, claims Flight tracker
Malaika Arora has 'no regrets', comments on her life choices after breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'Things have unfolded..'
Essel Group-backed Ezcare opens doors for direct sellers, creating new opportunities for income, growth across India
IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India bowled out for 46 in Bengaluru, Conway's 91 takes New Zealand to 134-run lead at stumps
Elon Musk applauds India's decision: Spectrum allocation favors open access and innovation
Bigg Boss 18: When Chahat Pandey was trolled for 'romancing' a horse in Laal Ishq, netizens said 'Insaano ki kami...'
BIG UPDATE on IPL auction, Saudi Arabia to host event, will take place on...
Madhur Bhandarkar to expose 'untold stories' of star wives with Wives of Bollywood, director says 'aim is to bring...'
Two Bahraich violence accused shot by police in encounter while fleeing to Nepal; 5 held
'I won’t be returning': South African legend bids farewell to Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2025
Indian stargazers spot rare, ancient comet after 80,000 years, see breathtaking pics
IRCTC Indian Railways changes ticket booking rules: You can't book train tickets 120 days in advance due to...
Karwa Chauth 2024: Know the date, timings, history and significance
'46 all-out new 36 all-out?': Cricket Australia trolls India after batting collapse vs New Zealand
Meet man who worked as office boy at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, earned Rs 9000 as salary, now CEO of 2 startups, he is..
Elon Musk plans to offer his 2nd service in India, gets green light from govt, his first service was…
UGC NET Result 2024 BIG update: NTA to declare UGC NET June results on..., know how to download scores online
Mukesh Ambani's Jio superhit 5G plan, offers 90 days validity with unlimited data
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli equals THIS unwanted record with 9-ball duck against New Zealand in 1st Test
Meet man who started career in garage-turned-restaurant, went on to become Ratan Tata's favourite chef, he is...
Proba-3: ISRO to launch ESA Solar Eclipse Mission with precision satellites
'Law not blind': Supreme court makes 2 BIG CHANGES, unveils new justice lady and replaced…
J-K: Several CRPF Jawans injured in road accident in Budgam, probe underway
Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna named CJI Chandrachud's successor, could become next Chief Justice?