Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Shaikh recently recalled Salman Khan's rash driving incident from 1998 when he was shooting for Bandhan with the superstar.

Before Salman Khan’s controversial hit-and-run case in 2002, the superstar happened to have a rash driving incident. Actor Aasif Shaikh, who shared screen space with him in Bandhan, opened up about an incident where Salman was driving his Esteem negligently on the footpath. During the Bandhan shoot in 1998, Aasif was caught along with the actor by the traffic police for rash driving.

The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor recalled that he was seated next to Salman in the car. “We were young then and Salman had an Esteem at that time. He made me sit next to him and he started driving everywhere on the footpath, on the road. I said, ‘Salman, pakde jayenge (we will get caught).’ He said, ‘Pakde jayenge toh yaar Salman Khan hain ghabrao mat. (Even if we get caught, don’t worry, you are with Salman Khan),” he told the Lallantop in an interview.

Further, Aasif revealed that traffic police failed to recognise Salman in the car. “He rolled down the window and the traffic police actually did not recognise him,” “He was like ‘Isne toh pehchana nahi. Maine kaha shirt utaar shayad pehchan le. (He said he didn’t recognise me. I said remove your shirt, he might recognise you then),” he added.

In 2002, Salman Khan was arrested for rash and negligent driving that killed one person who was sleeping on the pavement outside a bakery in Mumbai. While the three others were injured in the incident. died and three others were injured in the mishap. The charges of culpable homicide were put against him but later dropped because of insufficient evidence.

On the professional front, Salman is currently hosting the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 18. He will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He has Kick 2, Tiger Vs Pathaan, and The Bull in the pipeline.