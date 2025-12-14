FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Pak ISI agent dancing in bikini to Besharam Rang is...': Grammy winner Ricky Kej takes dig at Pathaan while praising Dhurandhar

Indian music composer Ricky Kej called Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar "a spy thriller done correctly", as he heaped praises on the Ranveer Singh-starrer while taking a dig on Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's Pathaan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 11:31 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in the leading roles, Dhurandhar is smashing box office records in its second weekend. One of the most discussed and debated Indian films in the recent past, the Aditya Dhar directorilal is being lauded for its gripping screenplay, powerful performances, striking music and spot-on casting.

As Dhurandhar is being compared with the films in YRF Spy Universe, the Indian composer and three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham-starrer Pathaan while showering praise on the Ranveer Singh film, which he called "a spy thriller done correctly."

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ricky wrote, "Was travelling non-stop, took a short break to watch #Dhurandhar.. and WOW! Indian cinema coming of age. The 3.5 hour run-time goes by in a flash, with us asking for more! The performances, edit, dialogues, all absolutely top notch. Incredible music by @shashwatology. A spy thriller done correctly. Technically brilliant.. every department has excelled. A big, hearty congratulations to the genius captain of the ship @AdityaDharFilms, now he has proven to be the best.. and incapable of anything less than brilliance. (I had the pleasure of meeting him once in 2001)."

He further added, "P.S: The tiny few who are criticizing the movie have probably not watched it. It shows things as they are, gruesome or otherwise, no sugar coating. It is certified adult, so you will be stupid if you take your children. People criticizing the film probably prefer movies with a sexy female Pakistani ISI agent dancing in a bikini to Besharam Rang... That is cinema according to them."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen after more than four years and became a huge blockbuster, earning Rs 545 crore net in India in its entire theatricun run of 9 weeks. In just 9 days, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has amassed Rs  305 crore net in India. 

READ | Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...

