When he was 10 years old, he saw his 17-year-old brother's death from drowning. Later after he achieved stardom, and took his mom to his lavish new house, she passed away for being in a different room. Recalling the loss, he said, "Paise aa gaye, deewarein ban gayi, par woh chali gayi."

It's said that joy and tragedy go hand-in-hand. Life goes like a wave, sometimes high, sometimes low. The biggest loss often happens after the happiest moment. Today we will discuss an actor, who came from nothing. He started with zero, and today he has everything, name, fame, money, well-settled life. What he doesn't have is his mother with whom he can share his success.

The actor who lost his mother after becoming a star is...

Jackie Shroff aka Kakubhai Haribhai Shroff, the Bindass Bhidu of Bollywood hailed from Teen Batti Chawl, and from there he rose to fame. Jackie started his career as a model, and then Dev Anand discovered him and gave him the role of goon in Swami Dada. In the 1982 film, Jackie stood behind Gulshan Grower. But a year later, Subhash Ghai gave him Hero, and it became the breakthrough film for him and debutant Meenakshi Seshadri.

After becoming a star, Jackie took his parents to a new lavish home. But he never imagined that his success would ultimately lead to the death of his mother. In an interview, Jackie recalled, "Jab main 8-9 saal ka tha, aur khasta tha. Meri maa uth jaati thi, aur puchti thi 'tu theek toh hai na'. Agar woh khasti toh mere bhai, daddy uth jaate. Sab check karte. Yaha maine paise kama liye aur deewarein ban gayi. Ye mera bedroom ban gaya. Yeh maine meri maa ko bedroom de diya. Yeh khushi mujhe ki meri maa ko main alag sa bedroom de raha hu. Lekin deewaar aa gayi meri aur maa ke beech main. Unko raat ko heart attack aa gaya, aur unka dehaant ho gaya subah. Raat ko hi jaan chhod di hogi bechari ne (When I was 8-9 years old and would cough, my mother used to get up and ask 'are you alright'. If she was unwell then my brother and dad would get up. Everybody would check. Later I earned money but that created walls. I had my bedroom. I gave a bedroom to my mother. I was happy that I was giving a separate bedroom to my mother. But a wall came between me and my mother. She had a heart attack at night and died in the morning. The poor woman must have died at night itself)." He confessed, "Toh paise kama liye, deewarein aa gayi beech mein, relation chala gaya (I earned money, but that created walls, and I lost relations)."

Watch emotional Jackie Shroff remembering his mom

Jackie even lost his brother

At 10, Jackie saw his elder brother's death in a drowning accident. Jackie's 17-year-old brother was saving someone, but he lost his life, and that left Tridev actor shocked. However, he believes that his brother was the 'true hero'.

Jackie Shroff's net worth

As per the media reports, Jackie Shroff has a net worth of Rs 212 crores. He also owns a swanky 8-BHK apartment in Mumbai, and farmhouses in Lonavala and Maval.