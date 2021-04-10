'Pagglait' star Sanya Malhotra reveals she never learned acting, says 'am learning on the job'

Basking in the glory of the tremendous love and appreciation for her witty character in the recent release 'Pagglait', Sanya Malhotra is shining and how. The actress has climbed her way up the ladder, with films like 'Badhaai Ho', 'Ludo' and now 'Pagglait', which had Sanya working with an ensemble huge cast.

Speaking about her experience working with an ensemble casts of actors, Sanya shares with a leading publication, "I never learned acting. I am learning on the job. With every film that I do, I am learning something. I am extremely grateful that I am getting to work with such amazing actors."

She further adds, "The one thing I have learned is when you are doing a scene with a very good actor, it never feels like you’re mouthing dialogues; you just feel completely present in the moment and simply react to them, with all honesty."

With such a dazzling filmography to date, Sanya is touted as the director's actors and someone who can maintain a great camaraderie on the sets with her co-stars.

On the work front, Sanya will be sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'Love Hostel'. She also has 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar', opposite Abhimanyu Dassani in the pipeline.