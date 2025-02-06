Padmaavat was re-released on February 6, and fans soon dropped their reaction on X.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, released in 2018, continues to captivate audiences as one of Indian cinema's grandest films. Celebrated for its visionary direction, stunning visuals, mesmerizing music, and stellar performances, the film has cemented its status as a timeless classic and a landmark achievement in Indian film history.

On February 6, Padmaavat was re-released in theatres, and the response has been nothing short of overwhelming. Fans across social media have flooded platforms with their excitement, reliving the magic of this iconic masterpiece.

One netizen wrote, “Went for Padmaavat’s re-release today and wow! The film was magical even today just like when it had released”

Padmaavat is Truly a cinematic masterpiece! Just saw the film today as it re released in theatre and the power is still — aleena (@aleena_112000) February 6, 2025

Another said, “Padmaavat is Truly a cinematic masterpiece! Just saw the film today as it re released in theatre and the power is still the same.”

The jauhar scene, the power OMG!!!! Got goosebumps once again as I saw Padmaavat in the theatre today for its re release — Rani (@rockykirani) February 6, 2025

While one wrote, “The jauhar scene, the power OMG!!!! Got goosebumps once again as I saw Padmaavat in the theatre today for its re release”. Another added, “What a powerful movie!!! #Padmaavat even after 7 years, watching it in the theatre today. I’m speechless.”

And another said, “The songs, the costumes, the sets, the acting, the direction WOWOWOW. Loved Padmaavat just as much as I loved it during it initial release”

What a powerful movie!!! #Padmaavat even after 7 years, watching it in the theatre today I’m speechless — shriya (@alisha1302002) February 6, 2025

Starring Ranveer Singh as the formidable Alauddin Khilji, Deepika Padukone as the valiant Rani Padmavati, and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, the film brings history to life with its intricate narrative and unforgettable performances. Directed with unmatched finesse, Padmaavat remains a cinematic spectacle that continues to draw new generations of viewers.

The re-release has rekindled the fervour of fans who appreciate the film’s lavish production design, soulful music, and emotional depth. Many have expressed their admiration for the film's ability to transport them back to a bygone era, where every frame was a work of art.

As Padmaavat continues to thrive in theatres, it stands as a testament to the enduring power of cinema—a blend of history, art, and passion that unites audiences across time. With such an enthusiastic response, the magic of Padmaavat is sure to live on, enchanting viewers for years to come.