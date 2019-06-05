Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor passes away at 79; PM Narendra Modi pays condolences

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79. He was popularly known for his comic characters in movies namely Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Khiladi, Baadshah, Daraar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and 36 China Town. He has also been a part of several TV shows namely Dam Dama Dam, Hum Sab Ek Hai, Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny, Hum Sab Baraati, Khichdi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Bh Se Bhade.

Dinyar Contractor was awarded the Padma Shri in January 2019. PM Narendra Modi also paid condolences to the veteran actor on his Twitter page. PM Modi shared a photo with him and wrote, "Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers."

Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/yV8JswP1g1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Earlier, when he was conferred with Padma Shri, Dinyar had said to Parsi Times, "I’m elated to receive this honour and have been flooded with congratulatory calls since it was announced! I’m thankful to God and to all my well-wishers. I’ve never worked for awards. When I got the call from Delhi, I thought it’s not genuine – someone’s just playing the fool. But I realized it’s the truth when I started getting numerous congratulatory calls from distinguished personalities, and when it sunk in, I was quite surprised!"

He also wished to host a show. Contractor had stated, "I’m planning a huge, mega, magical show this year!"

May he rest in peace!