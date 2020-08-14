Headlines

'Pachtaoge' female version unveiled: 'Mother Mary' Nora Fatehi has no story to talk about this time

Nora Fatehi's version of 'Pachtaoge' is out and it is not even closer to Vicky Kaushal's male version

Shaheen Irani

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 03:27 PM IST

The female version of 'Pachtaoge' featuring Nora Fatehi as 'Mother Mary' is out. Unlike the original song featuring her opposite Vicky Kaushal, the female version does not have much to offer. To begin with, it does not even have a basic storyline in place.

'Pachtaoge' was about a woman who was cheating on her man with another man. Vicky was the lover that Nora cheated on. In fact, he was the lover who literally died for her. With the female version, on the other hand, Nora simply switches from 'Mother Mary' to a devil who emits smoke, and eventually, becomes smoke.

Asees Kaur has crooned the female version of 'Pachtaoge' and we have no complains with her voice, or B Praak's music. Jaani has penned the lyrics, which are simply a repetition from the original 'Pachtaoge', which released in 2019. Rajitdev has directed and choreographed the song, which is nearly a yawnfest.

Take a look:

'Pachtaoge', featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, had released in the year when he was on a high with 'URI: The Surgical Strike'. The actor also made headlines for his breakup with Harleen Kaur, and rumoured affair with actor Katrina Kaif. A song like 'Pachtaoge' releasing during the scenario gave it a boost. However, Nora's version has nothing new to offer, not even her dance moves.

Nora has previously been a part of the dance numbers 'Rock Tha Party', 'Dilbar Dilbar' and 'Kamariya'. She was also a part of the dance film Street Dancer 3D which featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was directed by Remo D'Souza and also featured Prabhudheva in the lead role. It was also Nora's last film which released in theatres.

