Sudip Sharma, the man behind critically-acclaimed crime dramas Paatal Lok and Kohrra, is venturing into comedy with the Netflix series Pushpak Vimaan, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Barun Sobti and Abhishek Banerjee.

Filmmaker Sudip Sharma says he wanted to break away from the intense storytelling of his earlier work and create something entertaining with his upcoming series Pushpak Vimaan, while continuing to explore human nature through its characters. Sharma, the man behind critically-acclaimed crime dramas Paatal Lok and Kohrra, is venturing into comedy with the Netflix series, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Barun Sobti and Abhishek Banerjee.

"There has been a lot of intense stuff on our screens, and some of it has been mine. I really wanted to break away from that, just let loose, have fun and make something that is entertaining. At the same time, I wanted to try to say some of the same things that I have with some of my other stuff," he told PTI. He was speaking on the red carpet at the ongoing 57th International Film Festival of India in Goa, where two episodes of Pushpak Vimaan were screened.

Sharma, who has also directed the show, said comedy and thrillers were not very different in terms of storytelling techniques. "There is not much difference, it is all about the story. You use the same tools to tell a thriller as you do a comedy. The same story could have been a thriller, but we just wanted to have some fun with it," he said.

Sudip added that the comic treatment also allowed him to explore the darker aspects of human nature and reveal different layers of the characters. "You will start off rooting for them, and then you will be like, 'Hang on, there's more to them than just that.' So, it's very fun to explore human nature and drama even from the lens of comedy. It's a joy to be able to do that as a writer," he said.

Pushpak Vimaan revolves around an eclectic group of characters caught in a chain of events that gradually spirals out of control. It is produced by Saurabh Malhotra under Film Squad Productions, in association with Act Three Films. Netflix India has unveiled the poster of the series, but its release date hasn't been announced yet.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 18: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses Rs 1700 crore worldwide