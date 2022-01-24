'Paapoo promises to be with you': Aparshakti Khurana pens heartfelt note for daughter Arzoie

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, on the occasion of National Girl Child day, took to Instagram and penned a long touching note for her daughter Arzoie.

The actor posted that featured a long note, with the caption, “Being blessed by a baby girl has been the biggest blessing of my life. #NationalGirlChildDay @arzoie.a.khurana.” The post read, “Dear Arzoie, Life feels like a feel-good Bollywood movie since the day you were born. Because of you, I know what it feels like to have your dream come true. Because of you, I understand the word `Family` a little better. Arzoie, you are too little to understand this right now, but Paapoo promises to be with you through thick and thin. Through successes and failures.”

It further added, “Through ‘I should get a haircut` and `Oh no! Why did I get a haircut?’. Zuzu, no matter how much you grow and who you grow up to be, you will always be my little one. You see, it’s only now that I understand what your grandparents mean when they say ‘maa-baap ke liye bacche humesha, bacche hi rehte hain’.”

The actor also confessed how good he feels when his daughter sleeps in his arms. He wrote, “P.S. It feels amazing to see you sleep in my arms when I sing Arziyan Saari Mai Chehre Pe Likh Ke Laya Hoon. Is it the power of music? Or is it my voice that makes you go ‘I’d rather be asleep than listen to this!’.” “So, you legit go zzz ooooo zoooooo. With love and only love, Your Paapoo," he concluded.

After reading the post, fans got emotional. One of them wrote, “So heartwarming,” another said, “Arziyan What a beautiful note.” The third person mentioned, “This is something really heart touching and positive to read.”

For the unversed, Aparshakti is married to Aakriti Ahuja and together they have a daughter named Arzioe, who was born on August 27, 2021.