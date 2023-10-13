Headlines

Debutante actress Paanie Kashyap says 'outsiders have to work harder to get noticed' in Bollywood: 'I am still on...'

Paanie Kashyap, who is making her debut in Bollywood with Pyaar Hai Toh Hai, talks about her journey and first film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Actress Paanie Kashyap is making her acting debut as a female lead opposite Karan Hariharan in the musical romantic drama film Pyaar Hai Toh Hai. The actress recently spoke about her journey so far and how outsiders like her find it tougher to make a mark to be noticed in the film industry

Directed by Pradeep R K Chaudhary, Pyaar Hai Toh Hai is set to release on 20 October. Ahead of the film’s release, the actress spoke at length about the challenges of getting a big break through in bollywood, the importance of consistently working on your craft and more. Paanie said, “Basic challenges will always exist. I feel that everyone has their own set of challenges, whether they are an outsider or an insider. I am facing my own set of challenges, but I never focus on the whole outsider-insider thing. I feel that if you are talented, your work will speak for itself. Of course, outsiders have to work harder to get noticed and to understand how the industry functions. It is also challenging to get the kind of roles you want to do and to create that belief in makers. I am still on the journey, and I have just started.”

Sharing about how did she break through in the industry, Paanie added, "I've always wanted to be an actor because I love the profession and find it beautiful to play so many lives and express creativity. It wasn't easy for me because I had no idea how to start or get into the industry. I used to sing in my school days and was fascinated by people on TV, which sparked my interest in acting. I come from a small town, so taking acting courses or training wasn't readily available. I was always waiting for the right opportunity, unaware of my own journey. I started my career as a newsreader during my college days, which gave me exposure and led to some ad roles. Since then, my journey has begun."

Pyaar Hai Toh Hai is produced under the banner of Shreetara Cinevision and produced by Sanjeev Kumar (makers of Madaari, Daasdev and Simran) and Randhir Kumar. The songs of the film has already piqued the interest in moviegoers.

