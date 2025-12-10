FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Paaji mera role apne de diya': When Dharmemdra was confronted by 'upset' Shatrughan Sinha for taking away Sholay from him

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but Shatrughan Sinha was widely considered for the character Jai in Sholay. However, Big B got the iconic role due to Dharmendra.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 07:52 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Paaji mera role apne de diya': When Dharmemdra was confronted by 'upset' Shatrughan Sinha for taking away Sholay from him
Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood is coping with the loss of Dharmendra. The He-Man of the Hindi cinema passed away before his 90th birthday (which was on December 8). Now all we have are his good memories, candid confessions, and honest revelations. One of the biggest hits of his career was Sholay. Dharmendra aka Veeru's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan aka Jai is still regarded as an example of friendship, brotherhood, on celluloid. However, did you know that Big B wasn't the first choice of the makers, and they were keen to get Shatrughan Sinha? History got written, due to Bachchan getting the role, thanks to Veeru aka Dharmendra. 

Dharmendra's honest confession of giving Sholay to Bg B

While appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, Dharmendra admitted that he recommended Bachchhan to the makers. He said, "I never said it but since Amitabh himself has started talking about it now, so I’ll admit it. Yes, I got him the role. Amitabh used to come to me for this role. Otherwise, it was going to Shatrughan Sinha." 

Shatrughan Sinha's confrontation with Dharmendra over Sholay

Garam Dharam further revealed that he was confronted by Shatrughan over Sholay, and said, "When Shatru got to know, he came to me and said, ‘Paaji, you gave my role to him!’ To which I replied, “I wasn’t sure what to do. Amitabh had come to me first, so I thought I should give it to him.”

Shatrughan Sinha grieved over losing Sholay

When Shatrughan Sinha grieved over the loss of Sholay, while speaking to Aaj Tak, Sinha said, “I was offered Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Sholay. Ramesh Sippy has written this in his book. I tried to take out dates for the film, but I was doing so many films. I was very busy, and Ramesh ji wasn’t able to tell me fixed dates for what duration he needs me. He wanted me to block all my dates for Sholay, which couldn’t be done. I feel that I should have done that film. I didn’t do it. But I also feel happy for Amitabh Bachchan, who got such a big break with Sholay, and he went on to become the national icon.” The original version of Sholay will be released in cinemas on December 12. 

