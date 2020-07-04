'Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes': Sanjana remembers SSR with 'Dil Bechara' new still

In 20 days, people will be witnessing the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara on OTT platform. The movie marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as the leading lady and is directed by casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra. A remake of The Fault In Our Stars, the music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Now ahead of Dil Bechara's streaming, Sanjana decided to give a glimpse of the film by sharing a new still.

In the photo, Sushant donned a jersey with blue jeans and shows his infectious smile and angelic eyes. While Sanjana hugs him as she laughs wholeheartedly. They are seen standing beside a motorcycle with a side pillion. With this still, Sanjana shared an anecdote by calling Sushant 'Oye' and wrote about the time they spent together on the sets of Dil Bechara. With this post, it shows how much Sanjana is missing her times with Sushant and him wholly.

Her caption read as "Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, 'Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!' in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH!!!"

Check out her post below:

Dil Bechara will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020.