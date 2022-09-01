Aamir Khan to forgo his acting fees after Laal Singh Chaddha's box office debacle?

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha's debacle has shooked the film industry and even its leading star. Khan who's known for retaining a certain part of film's profits is reportedly forgoing his fees for the film. Amid the huge losses Laal Singh Chaddha suffered, there are reports that Aamir Khan is letting go of his fee to compensate producers.

As per the report of Indiatimes, a source quoted to Bollywood Hungama stated that if Aamir Khan would take his fees, then the producers would have suffered a loss of over Rs 100 crores. So, Khan decided to let go of his remuneration to share the load with producers. As per the source, "If Aamir Khan decides to charge his acting fees, Viacom 18 Studios would have entailed losses of nearly Rs. 100 crores. However, that loss is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself. Now, the producer will lose a little money."

The source further added, "He gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs 100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself."

READ: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan says 'I'm excited and nervous' ahead of film's release

Laal Singh Chaddha was the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult movie Forrest Gump (1994). The movie was released in cinemas on August 11, with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Before the film's release, netizens had mixed-to-negative opinions about the film. As the release date of the film was nearing, boycott calls for the film started trending on social media sites. Owing to several factors, Laal Singh Chaddha opened to a lukewarm response from the audience, and the film tanked miserably at the box office. The film did business overseas, but that wasn't enough to recover the heavy investment. Laal Singh Chaddha also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.