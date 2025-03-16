Following a lengthy hiatus, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a stunning return to the public eye, donning matching black ensembles that oozed sophistication and glamour. Nevertheless, their bold fashion choice left some fans disappointed.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, with a massive fan following that extends beyond their impressive professional work and personal lives. Their impeccable sense of style and fashion has, in fact, garnered a separate fan base, with enthusiasts eagerly awaiting their every public appearance to see what stylish ensemble they will don next.

Following a lengthy hiatus, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a stunning return to the public eye, donning matching black ensembles that oozed sophistication and glamour. Nevertheless, their bold fashion choice sparked controversy, with some fans expressing disappointment and disapproval of their style statement.

Reacting to the airport video, a user wrote, “Why would they dress up like they are goi bG to loot a bank.” A second user commented, “Bhayi baraf to nahi padi Mumbai mein ye kon se Gola par hai.” A third user wrote, “2 bafoons ...over fashioned not going with personality.” “His shoes are too weird… I saw road repairing workers wearing that kind of shoes,” a netizen wrote. Another added, “Black in Summer?. Ground breaking.”

The couple twinned in chic black outfits, Deepika wore an oversized black button-down shirt under a matching crew-neck sweater, which featured full-length sleeves and a drop-shoulder design. She paired the top with matching black pants that had a cinched hem, side pockets, and a baggy appearance. To elevate her outfit, she accessorised with golden rings, black boots, dainty golden earrings, and stylish Louis Vuitton sunglasses. In makeup, she opted for a skin-tinted base, rosy cheeks, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, and nude eyeshadow. Her hair was tied back in a sleek, centre-parted ponytail, completing her stunning look.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, perfectly complemented Deepika's look, opting for an all-black ensemble that exuded sleek sophistication. His outfit consisted of a black turtleneck shirt, paired with matching pants and a stylish oversized coat. He topped off his look with a black beanie cap and sleek black shoes.