In November 2004, Dhanush held a press conference in which he announced his wedding to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Dhanush denied rumours that it was a love marriage. He confessed to the media that he knew Aishwaryaa but only as his elder sister’s friend.

Tamil superstar Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth got officially divorced this week after 20 years of marriage. The Chennai Family Welfare Court granted the couple a divorce after they stated that reconciliation was not possible. With fans mourning the official end of one of their favourite couples, an old statement by Dhanush is going viral on social media where he revealed that he and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth did not date before their wedding and that their relationship came into being because of the link up reports.

In November 2004, Dhanush held a press conference in which he announced his wedding to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. As per a report in Rediff, at the time, Dhanush denied rumours that it was a love marriage. Dhanush confessed to the media that he knew Aishwaryaa but only as his elder sister’s friend and both his and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's family came together to find a solution to debunk rumours of them dating each other.

Dhanush clarified that it was during this discussion between their families that they thought, "What is wrong with the idea of marriage?" Dhanush further said, "So, I have to thank the media for my marriage with Aishwarya. I reiterate that ours is not a love marriage."

Interestingly, Aishwaryaa is two years older than Dhanush but the actor, at the time, had also clarified that "the age factor does not affect me at all."

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush, parents to Lingaa and Yatra, sadly announced their separation, 18 years after their wedding, in January 2022. In a joint statement, the couple said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been one of growth, understanding, adjustment, and adaptation. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate."

Superstar Rajinikanth, Aishwaryaa's father, has not commented on her divorce in the media as yet.

READ | Abhishek Bachchan's new statement goes viral amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: 'I have just been a puppet...'