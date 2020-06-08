'Our little way of saying thank you to Mumbai Police': Diana Penty on #TheKhakiProject with Salaam Bombay Foundation

A week after the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Diana Penty contacted the Byculla police station to try and understand the situation at hand and ways in which she can help. After their feedback, Diana teamed up with Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF) and senior police officers and launched the #TheKhakiProject.

In a recent interview, talking about the same, Diana said, "We wanted to help those who were on the frontline, making sure people were off the street. We wanted to show our appreciation and give back in any possible manner. We narrowed down to two essentials - hand sanitisers and safety eyewear. We distributed the basic safety essentials to them so that they could protect themselves while on duty. With the assistance of SBF, we identified 10 police stations (with approx 2000 personnel) across South Mumbai that either fell under containment or needed the supplies the most."

Diana added that she hopes to help and support all 94 police stations in Mumbai. She also said, "It was natural for us to invest in the project personally as we feel strongly about the cause. It’s our little way of saying thank you to the Mumbai Police. They have not only ensured a smooth lockdown but have also gone beyond their call of duty to help those in distress. It only feels right to do whatever we can to help them and we hope it can make a difference even if in a small way."

Diana also spoke about the impact of the lockdown on people and said that it has helped her realise that she is more capable than she could ever imagine. "But on a serious note, I’ve had the time to think about things, life, the world in general, and my place in it. It’s been a great opportunity for me to connect with myself, discover myself, introspect, and learn. I have learned to value even the little things in life that I would otherwise have taken for granted. I value the people I’m close to and whom I love," she said.